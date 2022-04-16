Sept. 16, 1934 - Apr. 11, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Stanley Tinsley, age 87, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022.

Loving husband of Sandra J. Tinsley, nee Moore. Devoted father of Stanley (Lorrie) Tinsley and James (Cathy) Tinsley. Proud grandfather of Kayla (Derek) Wolf, Stan Logan, Olivia, Jack, Eric, and Tommy. Dearest brother of the late Pete (Olga) Tinsley, and the late Helen "Dolly" (late Joe) Busich. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Stanley was born on the Southside of Chicago to Raymond and Anna Tinsley on September 16, 1934. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois, a food chemist for 37 years, a coach, a scout leader, and a mentor to many others. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation Monday, April 18, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Lying in state Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

