Stanley Totos, Jr. age 79, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He is now in the hands of our Lord. Stanley is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Bonita (Kropidlowski) Totos; loving children: Timothy (Michelle) Totos, Jill Moranski, John (Karen) Totos, and Jennifer (Phillip) Walsh; adored grandchildren: Terra (Stephen) Lorenz, Maximilian and Arabella Totos, Trevor and Gwendolyn Walsh and a dear Sister Margaret (Cass) Casmir as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley Sr. and Genevieve (Korup) Totos and by his baby daughter Tiffanie.

Stanley was a former resident of Calumet City, IL, where he happily raised his family. He was a graduate of T.F. North High School where he excelled in basketball. After completion of high school he proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon returning from the military he was employed by Republic Steel in Chicago and then LTV Steel. Dad was an avid golfer, bowler and his grandchildren's BIGGEST FAN. He enjoyed watching sports and taking car rides with his wife to anywhere the car would take them. He also liked racing and spending time at Balmoral Park with his buddies.