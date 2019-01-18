VALPARASIO, IN - Stanley Z. Miestowski, age 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. He was born in Poland on June 12, 1937. Stanley was a collector of stamps, coins, and guns. He enjoyed antiques and going to auctions and flea markets.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jadwiga (nee Jurkiewicz) Miestowski; children, Anna E. (Mark) Fortner, Roman (Samantha) Miestowski, Gretchen (Jerry) Adams, Miro B. Miestowski; grandchildren, Brandon, Alexis, Kendra, Victoria, Jacob; and family dog, Misha.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Miestowski.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Stanley's honor, to ALZ.org or mailed to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL.