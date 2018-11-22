ST. JOHN, IN - Stanojka Prljevic, age 81, of St. John, IN, passed away November 17, 2018. Survived by her husband, Savo; sons: Mijailo (Zana) and Dragan (Gail); three grandchildren: Tanja (Eric) Izynski, Diana (Robert) Tysklind and Nikola Prljevic; three great grandchildren; Kumovi and dear friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 24th at 10:00 AM at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in East Chicago with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest, Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy Schererville. Pomen prayer service at 6:30p.m.
Stanojka was a member of the St. George Church E.C. Circle of Serbian Sisters and a retired employee from St. Catherine Hospital.