SURPRISE, AZ - Stavros "Steve" K. Kyriakides, 85, of Surprise, Arizona passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021. Stavros was born in Athens, Greece on November 7, 1935 and came to the United States to attend The Colorado School of Mines, where he received a degree in Mining Engineering in 1958, and Metallurgical Engineering degree in 1959. He met his wife Marcia, of 50 years, while in Colorado and they raised their four children in Munster, Indiana. Stavros worked at Inland Steel for 39 years and then made his home in Arizona after retirement.