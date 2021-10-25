 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stavros "Steve" K. Kyriakides

Stavros "Steve" K. Kyriakides

Stavros "Steve" K. Kyriakides

Stavros "Steve" K. Kyriakides

Nov. 7, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2021

SURPRISE, AZ - Stavros "Steve" K. Kyriakides, 85, of Surprise, Arizona passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021. Stavros was born in Athens, Greece on November 7, 1935 and came to the United States to attend The Colorado School of Mines, where he received a degree in Mining Engineering in 1958, and Metallurgical Engineering degree in 1959. He met his wife Marcia, of 50 years, while in Colorado and they raised their four children in Munster, Indiana. Stavros worked at Inland Steel for 39 years and then made his home in Arizona after retirement.

Stavros was preceded in death by Marcia, and is survived by his four children: Paul (Elizabeth) Kyriakides, Laura (Rick) Conrad, Maria (David) Newbolds, and Kristine Mohr. He also had six grandchildren: Marc, Julia, and Steven Kyriakides, and Hillary, Phillip, and Jacob Conrad.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Arizona.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts