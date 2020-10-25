HAMMOND, IN - Stefania Murks (nee Kic), age 88, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, John (Catherine) Murks of Munster, IN; two grandsons: Damian Murks of Schererville, IN, and David Murks of Maricopa, AZ; one great-granddaughter, Gabrielle.

Funeral services Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow, with Inurnment at a later date at St. John Mausoleum in Hammond. Visitation on Monday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN CHURCH.

Mrs. Murks was a lifelong Calumet Area resident. She was a former employee of Southern Electric for decades. Stefania immigrated from Poland in 1950, and was proud of her U.S. citizenship.