SCHERERVILLE, IN - Stefanie L. Bakajza, 58 of Schererville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Methodist Hospital, Merrillville. She is survived by her beloved fiancee, Ralph McCampbell; loving mother of Benjamin, Megan and Kaitlin Mann; adoring grandma of Lincoln Baker; cherished daughter of Sharon Wilson Biehl and the late Ernest J. Bakajza; dearest sister of John Michael and Timothy Bakajza;

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Stefanie Bakajza was born on August 19, 1962 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1980 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. She was currently employed at the BP Whiting Business Unit. She was a member of the Munster Junior Women's Club and loved to travel (especially tropical vacations and family vacations at Walt Disney World). Devoted to her family, Stefanie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.