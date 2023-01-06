Stella Guzman

HAMMOND, IN - Stella Guzman, age 63, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Stella is survived by her sisters: Rosalinda (Vidal) Garza and Carol Cavazos; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents: Santiago and Evinia Guzman; siblings: Norma Flores and Gloria Guzman; and infant sister, Sylvia Guzman.

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN. with Pastor Pete Sanchez officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 3:00PM-8:00 PM.

Stella retired from the University of Chicago. She was a member of the City of Hammond Disabilities Commission. She loved going on cruises and listening to her favorite music, the "Golden Oldies". She loved Barbequing and was known as the "Grill Master". Stella was always living life to the fullest.

