Stella Mae Mathews
Oct. 12, 1928 — Feb. 13, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN — Stella Mae Mathews, 92, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Health and Rehab in Mount Pleasant, TN. Stella was born October 12, 1928, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Clifford and Helen Bainbridge Asbell.
Stella was as strong and faithful a woman as could be found. If the church doors were open then she was in attendance. She was the type of person who applied her faith to all aspects of her life. She was generous, with her time, her money and herself. In addition to her kindness, she was fiercely loyal. If she was your friend that was it, and she would be there no matter what. Stella loved her family more than anything. She shared 57 years of marriage with her late husband, Eugene Mathews, was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Stella set a fine example for her family and lived a life that was defined by good character. She is loved and will be dearly missed.
Stella is survived by her children: Jacqueline Dunlap, Gene (Nancy) Mathews, David (Barbara) Mathews, Patrick (Barbara) Mathews and Mark (Joyce) Mathews; grandchildren: Angela (Kevin) Scurlock, Jill (Bryan) Postol, Josh (Christina) Mathews, Ryan Mathews, Jeremy (Jennifer) Dunlap, Amanda Mathews, Greg Mathews, Jonathon (Sheona) Dunlap, Janna (Stephen) Postol, and Scott Pufahl; great granddaughter, Braelynn Mathews; and numerous other great-grandchildren.
Stella is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Mathews; children, Gregory Mathews and Deborah Mathews; and grandchildren, Jennifer Mathews, Stephanie Pufahl and Joey Pufahl.
Stella will have a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. February 19, 2021, at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Williams Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com