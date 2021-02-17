Stella Mae Mathews

Stella was as strong and faithful a woman as could be found. If the church doors were open then she was in attendance. She was the type of person who applied her faith to all aspects of her life. She was generous, with her time, her money and herself. In addition to her kindness, she was fiercely loyal. If she was your friend that was it, and she would be there no matter what. Stella loved her family more than anything. She shared 57 years of marriage with her late husband, Eugene Mathews, was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Stella set a fine example for her family and lived a life that was defined by good character. She is loved and will be dearly missed.