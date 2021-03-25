March 15, 1932 - March 21, 2021
HEBRON, IN - Stella Schroeder (nee Buchanan), age 89, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Stella is survived by her children; Michael (Jane) Arend, Martha (Woody) Colytte, Shirley (Ed) Butterwick, and Rebecca (Frank) Beem: five grandchildren: six great-grandchildren and Aunt; Mary Ellen Hazlett.
Stella was preceded in death by parents, Leland and Lillian Buchanan Sr.; step-children: Sue Johnson and William Schroeder Jr.; step-mother: Lois Buchanan; brother Leland Buchanan Jr.; and former husband William Schroeder.
Stella was a member of United Methodist Church in Hebron. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for 50 years. Stella enjoyed traveling, crafting and spending time with her family.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron IN 46341.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Cremation to follow with inurnment at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Stella's name to Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org/donate or mailed to 615 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Visit Stella's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.