March 15, 1932 - March 21, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Stella Schroeder (nee Buchanan), age 89, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Stella is survived by her children; Michael (Jane) Arend, Martha (Woody) Colytte, Shirley (Ed) Butterwick, and Rebecca (Frank) Beem: five grandchildren: six great-grandchildren and Aunt; Mary Ellen Hazlett.

Stella was preceded in death by parents, Leland and Lillian Buchanan Sr.; step-children: Sue Johnson and William Schroeder Jr.; step-mother: Lois Buchanan; brother Leland Buchanan Jr.; and former husband William Schroeder.

Stella was a member of United Methodist Church in Hebron. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for 50 years. Stella enjoyed traveling, crafting and spending time with her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron IN 46341.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Cremation to follow with inurnment at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN at a later date.