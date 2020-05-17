Stella Sobilo (Sailor)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHIGACO, IN - Stella (nee Kenar) Sobilo, age 96, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Stanley Sobilo Sr. and her son Larry (Lorna) Sobilo as well as 11 sisters and brothers. She is survived by her daughters Denise Sobilo, Adrianne (John) Ansay, Stacey (Robert) Zurek, sons Stanley Sobilo Jr., and Richard (Cathy) Sobilo, as well as 16 loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Stella was a lifelong East Chicago resident and lifelong parishioner at St. Stanislaus Parish. A graduate of St. Stanislaus School and East Chicago Roosevelt High School, class of 1942. Right after high school, Stella aided the war effort working at Blaw Knox in East Chicago. A pioneer of women's sports, Stella coached volleyball, basketball and track at St. Stan's for over 25 years, starting in the 1960's.

Stella also coached at the High School level and was the first softball coach at Bishop Noll Institute, earning conference and sectional titles. Stella stayed active throughout her life playing softball, volleyball and bowling well into her 60's.For all her efforts, she was presented the Fr. Vincent Mooney Award from the Diocese of Gary, the East Chicago Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Bishop Noll Family Hall of Fame.