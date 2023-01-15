LAS VEGAS, NV -

Stephan Patrick Bonnar, 45, of Las Vegas, NV formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Brown Bonnar; son, Griffin; brothers, John (Cindy) and Brent Bonnar; Sister-in-law, Cassaundra (Patrick) Donahoe; parents, John and Rosemary Bonnar and in-laws, David and Jeanenne Brown; Uncles, Robert (Penny) Bonnar and John, Joseph, Michael, James and William (Ellen) Michuta; aunts, Margie Strzemp, Jeanne and Patricia Michuta. Numerous cousins, friends, dogs and cats. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Agnes Bonnar, John and Veronica Michuta.

Stephan was born and raised in Munster, IN. He graduated from Munster High School and Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN. In Las Vegas, Stephan competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship culminating in being inducted in the initial UFC Hall of Fame class.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Come share favorite remembrances of Stephan with family and friends. www.kishfuneralhome.net