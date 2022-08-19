Stephan W. Szakacs

HAMMOND, IN -

Stephan W. Szakacs, age 88, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully after a 2-year battle with cancer on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He is survived by his brothers, Robert (late Judith) Szakacs and John (late Mary Ann) Szakacs; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Szakacs; siblings: Joseph (Eleanor) Szakacs, Andrew (Barbara) Szakacs, Helen Szakacs, Rose (John) Kocur, Margaret (Edward) Mytych, and Anna (Jack) Bray.

Stephen was a proud US Air Force veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 369. He retired from LTV Youngstown Steel and enjoyed swimming at the YMCA. Stephan was an avid bowler and was extremely proud that he had accomplished a perfect score of 300.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 DIRECTLY AT St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery 1547 167th St, Hammond, IN 46320. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake County Honor Guard, care of SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com