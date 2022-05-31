Jan. 26, 1971 - May 9, 2022

TUCSON, AZ - Stephanie Ann McNary Bankemper, 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Tucson, AZ, on May 9th, her grandmother's birthday. Stephanie is survived by her husband, John Bankemper; mother, Nancy (Canady) Schultz; father, Joe McNary; half-sister, Megan; step-sisters: Nancy (Schultz) Steiner and Susan (Schultz) Shingler; step-brother, Clayton Schultz; and sister-in-law, Diana McNary. She was predeceased by her brother, Eric McNary; and step-father, James Schultz.

Stephanie was born in Chicago Heights, January 26, 1971. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School, graduating eighth grade, and then moved to Indiana to attend and graduate from Munster High School.

She attended Iowa State University, and graduated from Purdue University, Calumet. After several years working in the music industry in Chicago, she moved to Arizona. In Phoenix she worked in real estate, returning eventually to the Calumet area and attaining another degree, this one in Education. After moving to Dallas, TX, and teaching there, she moved back to Arizona and continued her passion for teaching until her passing. She left behind several sad hearts, including those of her third-grade students.

A lover of music, hiking, animals, children, and life, Stephanie will be remembered as a caring, helpful, loving daughter, sister, wife, and friend.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held on August 5th, at Wicker Park, Highland, IN.