× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Stephanie Harkins, (nee Swanson), 50, of Hammond, passed away at home on April 9, 2020, after a long battle with brain cancer. She was born in Shelbyville, IN on December 8, 1969 to the Rev. James and Molly (nee Gimmestad) Swanson. She is survived by her husband, Jordon Harkins of Chicago; son, Gavyn James Harkins of Hammond; father, Rev. James T. Swanson of Hammond; brother, Jonathan (Melissa) Swanson of Highland; beloved caregivers, Mary C. and Barbara K. Campbell of Shelbyville, IN and Beverly Clary of Hammond; Godfather, Carl Hallberg of Myrtle Beach, SC; and numerous beloved friends. Preceded in death by her mother Molly Swanson.

Stephanie was an educator, having taught elementary grades in the School City of Hammond. She also worked as a corporate trainer for the "Cooker" restaurant chain. She graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1988, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ball State University in Muncie, IN in 1994. Stephanie was active in the Bishop Noll band, Edison Little League Softball, the Blazers woman's fast pitch softball team, and at Christ Lutheran Church in Hammond. She also spent several years at home caring for her mother, Molly, as she suffered with dementia.