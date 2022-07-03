CHESTERTON - Stephanie M. Schueler, 64, died June 22, 2022 at Residences at Coffee Creek Memory Care in Chesterton, IN. She was born in Wilmington, NC to Ralph and Polly Sydow. Stephanie is survived by her husband, James Schueler; and her sisters: Karla Weidner, Elise (Timothy) Muffitt, and Pollyanne (Bob) Frantz. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Debbie (Allan) Stirling, Dawn (Paul) Dionne, Karla (Steve) Hattan, and Matt Schueler.

Stephanie graduated from Valparaiso University with Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil, Mechanical, and Computer Engineering. She was a member of Tau Beta Pi. She also graduated from Hillsdale High School, Hillsdale, MI in 1975. During her career as a professional engineer, she worked for Boeing and Bethlehem Steel.

Stephanie was an animal rights advocate and a lifetime member and volunteer at the Independent Cat Society in Westville, IN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Independent Cat Society. (www.catsociety.org)

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso.