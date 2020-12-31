Stephen A. Pavlovic

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Hammond. There is no public visitation. (Due to the current health situation, a limitation of 100 people will be allowed in the church, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com .

Steve was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and machinist trade school. He worked at Union Carbide (Whiting) and Linde Lakeside (Gary), retiring as maintenance foreman in 1991, but continuing to consult across the country. Steve's first job at Carbide was breaking concrete on the labor gang — his exceptional work ethic, deep belief in checking manuals and measuring carefully, and unwavering insistence on doing the right thing led to great professional success. A strong patriot, Steve served in the Army from 1956-1962 and never left the house without an American flag on his person. Steve loved the outdoors from an early age, trapping and fishing around Wolf Lake as a child. Waterfowl hunting was a major hobby for decades, but fishing was Steve's lasting favorite. Annual trips to Horseshoe Resort on Cass Lake, MN, with Beverly and Marty and then Anne and Joe were some of Steve's favorite memories. Steve was born on 121st Street in Whiting, a block and a half before it turns into Standard Avenue of Standard Oil refinery. His parents were both born on farms in rural Croatia, came to this country, became citizens, and gave Steve and his sisters the foundation to become Americans. Steve didn't just become an American, he lived the American dream. Steve was deeply loved by his family, and loved them back so much. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Luekemia/Lymphona Society, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400