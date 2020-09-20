DYER, IN - Stephen A. Toth, age 81, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean Toth (nee Nelson). Loving father of Deb (Jan and her daughter, Selena) Toth and Christine (Kevin) McHale. Dear grandfather of Steve (Jen) McHale, Dave (Kelsey) Berres, Erin McHale and Kaitlyn McHale. Great grandfather of Julia, Stevie, Layla, Kevin and Mark. Brother of the late Frank (Angie) Meier and the late Joseph (late Louise) Meier. Brother-in-law of Leo (Marilyn) Nelson, Roger (Irene) Nelson, and the late Floyd (Sue) Nelson. Loving uncle of Ken (Donna) Meier, Tony (late Cindy) Meier, Dan (Joan) Nelson, Nerissa (Axel Schmetzke) Nelson, Leslie (Mark) Maloney, Sandra (Tim) Arnold, Jennifer Nelson and Kelly (David) Bell, as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Steve and Margaret Toth (nee Poloma) and his brothers, Frank and Joe.

Steve was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., having served 15 months in Oppama, Japan, as well as in Okinawa and the Philippines. For over 44 years, he was a hard-working pipefitter with Local Union 597 in Chicago. From 1986 to 1999, he served as a Business Agent with the Local. Steve was one of the officers instrumental in establishing the 401(k) plan for members of the trade. In 1999, he rose within the pipefitter organization to serve 7 years as International Representative of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada (the UA) for the State of Illinois, NW Indiana and parts of eastern Iowa, until his retirement in 2006.