BONITA SPRINGS, FL — Stephen B. LeVan passed away on October 25, 2021 at the age of 83, with his family by his side at his home in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on September 18, 1938 to Stephen and Rose LeVan. After graduating high school, he served in the United State Marine Corps where he was stationed in Japan for several years. After completing his service, he went on to pursue an undergraduate degree at Purdue University and Indiana University from which he graduated earning a B.A. in Psychology and a minor in Economics.

After college, he worked in the factory at US Steel Works in Gary, IN, before he realized that his college degree would be better placed elsewhere. He entered his long career in the glass industry as a field sales representative for Alumiline Industries, before beginning work as an estimator and sales representative for Lake County Glass in Hammond, IN. While at Lake County Glass, he established their commercial Contract Sales Division, and had great success with projects in the Northwest Indiana area. An opportunity arose to become a part owner at Chicago Heights Glass, Inc. in 1975, and he of course jumped at the opportunity. He proceeded to buy out the original partners and become sole owner, embarking on an amazing career in Contract Glazing, and having his work included on many of the most unique and prominent projects in the entire Chicago area. He was well respected in his industry as being extremely competent, professional, passionate, honest, loyal, and dependable, and always bettered the lives of those around him.