Stephen B. LeVan
Sept. 18, 1938 — Oct. 25, 2021
BONITA SPRINGS, FL — Stephen B. LeVan passed away on October 25, 2021 at the age of 83, with his family by his side at his home in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on September 18, 1938 to Stephen and Rose LeVan. After graduating high school, he served in the United State Marine Corps where he was stationed in Japan for several years. After completing his service, he went on to pursue an undergraduate degree at Purdue University and Indiana University from which he graduated earning a B.A. in Psychology and a minor in Economics.
After college, he worked in the factory at US Steel Works in Gary, IN, before he realized that his college degree would be better placed elsewhere. He entered his long career in the glass industry as a field sales representative for Alumiline Industries, before beginning work as an estimator and sales representative for Lake County Glass in Hammond, IN. While at Lake County Glass, he established their commercial Contract Sales Division, and had great success with projects in the Northwest Indiana area. An opportunity arose to become a part owner at Chicago Heights Glass, Inc. in 1975, and he of course jumped at the opportunity. He proceeded to buy out the original partners and become sole owner, embarking on an amazing career in Contract Glazing, and having his work included on many of the most unique and prominent projects in the entire Chicago area. He was well respected in his industry as being extremely competent, professional, passionate, honest, loyal, and dependable, and always bettered the lives of those around him.
He married the one true love of his life, Bonnie, on June 26, 1976. For 45 years, their deep, abiding love and amazing partnership was respected and admired by many. Steve's commitment and love for his family was remarkable. His children and grandchildren have been permanently shaped by his strong work ethic and love for life. Steve not only worked hard but believed in playing hard too. He was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed golfing with his Florida friends, sons, and grandsons. Having grown up at the dunes on Lake Michigan, he had a life-long love of the water. He enjoyed boating, jet skiing, water skiing and pulling his grandkids around on a tube at Corey Lake in Three Rivers, Michigan. He also loved snow skiing and took many trips out west to ski with his family and friends.
He will be remembered by his beloved wife, Bonnie; and his five children: Kurt (Jen), Kris (Charlie), Robert (Holly), Christy (William) and Lisa (Brian); and their respective families including his fourteen grandchildren, Brad (Heather), Samantha, Austin, Taylor, Max, Kyle, Will, Mikey, Julia, Lily, Charlie, Katie, Ellie and Emily; and one great granddaughter, Madison.
Visitation will be held at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a private service immediately after for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to accept donations in Steve's name to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (www.curemeso.org).