Stephen Baltikauskas

Dec. 6, 1944 - Sep. 13, 2022

VALPARIASO, IN -

Stephen Baltikauskas, age 77, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Stephen is survived by his son, Stephen J. Baltikauskas, Jr. (Sharisse); grandsons: Jarrod and Spenser Baltikauskas; sister Elaine Hokenson; sister-in-law Susan Baltikauskas; nephew Thomas Hokenson; nieces: Lorna McWhiter, Margaret Ann Baltikauskas and Michelle Baltikauskas; two great-nieces and two great-grandnieces.

Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Julie; parents: Steve and Alice Baltikauskas; brother, Stanley Baltikauskas; and brother-in-law, Tom Hokenson.

Stephen loved golf, old cars, working around the house, and his favorite furry companion, Chewy. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1962, before serving in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic. After leaving the service, he spent the rest of his career as a Jet Engine Mechanic, first at PanAm before retiring from United Airlines. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 94.

Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Lou Pasala officiating. Visitation to follow at the Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Stephen's name to the American Legion.

Visit Stephen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.