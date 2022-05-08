Stephen Bruce Ruisard

Steve was a longtime Portage resident, dedicated trustee for the Garyton Covenant Church, a local steelworker for nearly 50 years, an entrepreneur, a decorated Vietnam Army veteran, and DeMotte High School graduate. He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity by his family, church, and many charities.

Steve spent a lot of time with his family, watching football, building Legos, playing video games and board games (and destroying everyone at trivia). Steve passed on this love of 60's and 70's rock, reading, science fiction, and muscle cars to his children and grandchildren. He was who you went to for help fixing nearly anything. He enjoyed new technology, whether he was building himself a computer or getting a new gadget for the kitchen. He was passionate about gardening, and cooking, loving the chance to share his vegetables or recipes. He is deeply missed by so many who knew and loved him.