BURKESVILLE, KY - Stephen C. Powell, 78, of Burkesville, KY formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born October 1, 1943 in Valparaiso to Clarence and Carolyn (Glissman) Powell, graduated from Valparaiso High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Steve made his career as the owner and operator of Powell Auto Sales. His time in the auto sales industry added up to 47 years, always offering good quality vehicles and professional conduct with a dose of humor for good measure. He enjoyed "wheeling and dealing" and the related banter and serving as gracious host to anyone entering his realm. He loved to spend time on the water, especially his beloved Dale Hollow.