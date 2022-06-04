Oct. 1, 1943 - May 21, 2022
BURKESVILLE, KY - Stephen C. Powell, 78, of Burkesville, KY formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born October 1, 1943 in Valparaiso to Clarence and Carolyn (Glissman) Powell, graduated from Valparaiso High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Steve made his career as the owner and operator of Powell Auto Sales. His time in the auto sales industry added up to 47 years, always offering good quality vehicles and professional conduct with a dose of humor for good measure. He enjoyed "wheeling and dealing" and the related banter and serving as gracious host to anyone entering his realm. He loved to spend time on the water, especially his beloved Dale Hollow.
On June 4, 1966 he married Nancy Green who preceded him in death in 2007. On September 28, 2009 he married Sandra Johnson who survives along with her children, Kelly (Joe) Sullivan, Holly Wells, Cassie (Daniel) Wells-Bravo and Rebecca (Nick) Gordon, his son, Ron "Opie" (Susan) Garrison, his siblings, Carol (Dr. Frank) Sturdevant, Barbara (Tom) Wheele, Alicia Powell, Mary (Al) LeBio, Mark (Glenda) Powell and Jane Powell (Bob Campbell). Steve was blessed with six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was also preceded in death by his son, Scott Powell, in 1991, his parents and brother, John Powell.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 12:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to National Hemophilia Foundation or Shriners Hospital.