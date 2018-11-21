BEECHER, IL - Stephen Cibak, Jr. age 72 of Beecher, Illinois passed away November 18, 2018. Beloved husband to Ann Marie (nee Wszolek); loving father to James (Dawn) Cibak and Michelle (Tim) Totos. Cherished grandfather to Max Totos and Arabella Totos. Dear brother to June Cibak and Elizabeth Gernenz.
Stephen was a superintendent for Pepper Construction in Barrington and Chicago, member of the VFW Post #8141, Calumet City and served proudly in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Visitation Sunday, November 25th, 2018 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at the BEECHER FUNERAL HOME, 602 Dixie Hwy., Beecher, Illinois 60401. Funeral mass at 10:00 AM on Monday at St. Liborius Church, 35th and Halsted Blvd, Steger, Illinois. Entombment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Info: (708) 946-6000.