LAKE STATION, IN - Stephen D. Beres, Jr., age 88, of Lake Station, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to the late Stephen and Mary Beres. Steve proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. During that time, he met WAF, Frances Bakunis and they were married February 27, 1954 at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, Texas. Steve retired from US Steel where he worked as an auditor for the plant. Very active in his community, Steve served on the Lake Station School Board, was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, was an IHSAA official for over 30 years, ushered at St. Francis Xavier Church and was a member of the American Legion Post #100 in Lake Station and Post #279 in Miller.