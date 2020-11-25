LOWELL, IN — It hurts to admit this, but I, Stephen D. Dubovsky, formerly of Chicago, IL Hegewisch neighborhood have passed away at 78 "YEARS YOUNG" on Thursday, Nov. 19th, 2020. This most certainly wasn't the plan as I had just kicked Stage 3 Throat Cancer's ASS!!!! I was on top of the world feeling great looking forward to many more years of fun and great times with family and friends! This was an unfortunate accident and if you know me, you know I'm pissed about it. ...

I leave behind my loving guns, trucks, Corvette and Harley ... but what I also leave behind is what has always been most important to me and that is my family. I will miss seeing and talking to all of you even though I never did figure out that damn cellphone. ... Family that was so dear to me was my sister, Susan Murphy, and children, nephew, Sean Murphy, along with his wife, Marsha, and their children, great-nephews, Aidan, Dylan and Liam. Niece, Kelly Berlingeri, and her husband, Jeremy, and their children, great-nieces, Ainsley, Brianna and Chloe. His sister, Mary Ellen Wichert, along with her husband, Jim, and children, niece, Jennifer Sanders, along with her husband, Patrick, and their children, great-nephew, Patrick Sanders, along with his wife, Lindsey, and his great-niece, Haley Sanders. Nephew Randy Hough and his wife, Kelly, along with great niece and nephew, Jade and Jeremy, and great-niece, Megan Widner, and her son, great-great nephew, Zander Widner. brother, Danny Dubovsky, along with his wife, Joanie, and niece, Brynn Chirillo, and her husband, Ben, and their children, great-great niece, Emelia, and great-great nephew, Vincent. Sister, Debbie Kolberg, and her husband, Michael, and their children, nephew, Ryan Kolberg, and niece, Jenna Kolberg. Sister who preceded him in death, Cindy Miller, and her children, niece, Nikkie Murphy, and her husband, Michael, along with their children, great nephews Carlos, Ethan and Trevor, and great-niece, Keira. Nephew Phillip Farias and his wife, Tania, and children, great-nephews, Eric and Xavier. nephew Robert Miller, and fiancee, Nichole, and great-nieces, Aubrey and Harley Miller, and great-nephew, Paul Miller. I also had some great friends for over 30 years. I truly loved you, Jerry and Gary and my most recent best buddy and neighbor, Glenn and sweet family!!!!