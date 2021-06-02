Stephen E.  'Iggy' Ihnat 

Steve was a proud member of the 1975 graduating class of Bishop Noll Institute and earned a double major in management and economics in 1979 from Calumet College of St. Joseph. Iggy worked for the city of Hammond for over 30 years, serving in various positions with his favorite being in sign painting. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branch 81 and Teamsters Local 142. On many days you could find Steve at the Whiting Public Library and the Pulaski Park Senior Center. Steve's greatest joys were his daughters, his grandsons and the Chicago Cubs, leaving the priority up to interpretation. There wasn't a raffle ticket he wouldn't buy or a tip board he wouldn't purchase to support various local charities. His lotto pools were legendary and his generosity through thoughtful gifts and letters that would arrive on your doorstep at any time, no holiday required. There was also never a question on who or where it came from with its blatantly obvious Steveo decor and postage stamps. He had enough stamps and baseball cards to provide a lifetime supply for everyone in the Region as well as a wide-ranging catalog of stick men drawings for any and all occasions. Steve's thoughtfulness, generosity, laughter and compassion will be missed by all who loved and knew him. We know he will continue to root in heaven for the Cubs. ... Wait 'til next year ... (219)659-4400