June 29, 1946 - Oct. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Stephen Earl Salyer, 76, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born June 29, 1946 in Hamlet, IN to the late Burl and Juanita (Summerlot) Salyer. Serving in Vietnam, Stephen was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a retired truck driver, driving for Roadway, Liquid Carbonic, and Red Top. Stephen enjoyed collecting old tractors from the small models to the full-size tractors.

On September 1, 1984, Stephen married Elda "Cookie" Salyer who preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his children: Laura (Jim) Meyer and Jonathan (Anjela) Salyer; grandchildren: Andrew and Ava Meyer and Torrence and Slate Salyer; sister, Carol (Perry) Souder; and sister-in-law, Terri Salyer. Stephen was also preceded in death by his brother, Calvin; and sisters: Leann Fornal and Vivian Salyer.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial of ashes will follow at Round Lake Cemetery, Knox. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or any Veterans Charity of your choice.