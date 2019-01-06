MERRILLVILLE/WHITING - Stephen J. Chovanec, 80 of Merrillville, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence. Loving father of Stephen (Marlene) Chovanec, William Chovanec, Julie (Daniel) Jerue and Aldrin Pecayo; adoring grandfather of Jessica (Thomas) Stark and Ryan Jerue; cherished brother of James Chovanec and Richard (Pauline) Chovanec; dearest nephew of Bernice Banas and Modena Chovanec; many cousins of the Chovanec and Perhach families; dear friend and fishing buddy of Ken Mleczewski.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm; parish wake service at the funeral home on Sunday at 4:30pm.
Stephen Chovanec was born on April 14, 1938 to Stephen and Margaret (Perhach) Chovanec and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, IN, Class of 1962, placing second in his class and graduating Magna Cum Laude. He spent his entire working career in the Food Technology Industry. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Devoted to his family, Stephen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400