CEDAR LAKE, IN - Stephen J. Kosteba, Jr., age 75 of Cedar Lake passed away September 25, 2020. He is survived by his children, Amy Louise (Reed Llewellyn) Kosteba of Sumava Resorts, IN and Mark Kosteba of Cedar Lake; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents; Stephen Kosteba, Sr. and Mary Kosteba; and sister, Marge Pazanin. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service with military honors will take place Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Deacon John Bacon, officiating. Stephen loved fishing, hunting, traveling to Florida, and being with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.