May 28, 1961 - June 10, 2022

CROWN POINT - Stephen J. Krause, 61, passed away June 10, 2022, in Crown Point, IN, the town he resided in. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL, on May 28, 1961, to Ann (Quilici) Krause and Albert E. Krause.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and Bruce and Mettie Clark, his dear father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Steve leaves behind Kim, his wife of 31 years; brother, Jeff (Christina) Krause; and sister, Janet Krause; nephew, Dan Kalbhen; and niece, Allie Kalbhen; and his brother-in-law, Floyd A. Clark.

Steve grew up in South Holland, IL, went to Holy Ghost School and Thornwood High School. He attended college at Purdue University, where he earned his degree in computer science. Steve's career in IT began at Sherwyn Williams, where he worked to pay his way through school. Then he moved on to a job as Director of IT for the Department of Medicine at the University of Chicago, where he worked for nine years. The next stop in his career was Director of Information Systems at Heartland Memorial Hospital in Munster, IN, where he did an 8-year stint. In 2007, he used all that he had learned to strike out on his own, creating a successful IT consulting business, Imptek, where he developed a niche in networking and computer security for auto body shops all over the country.

Steve loved to vacation with Kim and friends, and his two favorite destinations were Las Vegas and Mexico. He doted on his cats, Coco and Maddy. Steve loved to listen to music, grill out on his deck, and hang out with family and friends. He was an outgoing, generous and very loyal guy who made friends for life and always had room for new friends in his circle.

Steve was diagnosed with a retina disease at the age of 18, which thwarted his dream of joining the Air Force and flying fighter jets. His eyesight deteriorated so much that he was declared legally blind in 2021 and was unable to drive anymore, but still continued to work and enjoy life.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. Interment will be private. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness (www.donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation).