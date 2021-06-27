August 11, 1930 – June 22, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Stephen J. Orban, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 90.

He married Bernadine, the love of his life, in 1951. They raised two daughters, Linda (John Domogala) Orban and Debra (Fred Kaminski) Orban- Kaminski; one granddaughter, four great granddaughters, and one great-great grandson.

Steve loved playing basketball at the Griffith High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Returning home from service, together with Bernie, they started their own business, Steve Orban Trucking Company of Highland.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Steve. He loved going out to dinner and watching his favorite evening TV shows with a bowl of ice cream.

Private interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. www.fagenmiller.com