Stephen Jewett

Dec. 5, 1947 - Oct. 7, 2021

Steve Jewett grew up in Lansing, IL, where he loved to fish in the local ponds and run around with his lifelong best friend, Rick Guadagno. He graduated from TF South High School and Northern Illinois University. He pursued a master's degree at the University of Oklahoma, Norman and later worked as a teacher and social worker. He spent most of his working years as an iron worker, laboring in blast furnaces in the steel mills of Northwest Indiana and helping build iconic skyscrapers that shape the Chicago skyline. He was a proud member of his union, Iron Workers Local #395.

He fatefully offered to share his cheese tray in a folk bar with Francine, who would become his wife of 44 years. He was a devoted husband and fun-loving father to his daughters, Ruth and Christina. He enjoyed taking his girls to pet stores and fishing ponds. He engaged them in tending to a menagerie of pets and an array of aquariums. He loved dogs (though he didn't love training dogs). He was an avid Griffith Panthers and Purdue sports fan. He was truly a lifelong learner, always reading history books or watching documentaries. In retirement, he and Francine enjoyed visiting Indiana's notable historical and natural landmarks. He never ceased to derive joy in the splendor of a heron flying low over a river.