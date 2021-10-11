Stephen Jewett
Dec. 5, 1947 - Oct. 7, 2021
Steve Jewett grew up in Lansing, IL, where he loved to fish in the local ponds and run around with his lifelong best friend, Rick Guadagno. He graduated from TF South High School and Northern Illinois University. He pursued a master's degree at the University of Oklahoma, Norman and later worked as a teacher and social worker. He spent most of his working years as an iron worker, laboring in blast furnaces in the steel mills of Northwest Indiana and helping build iconic skyscrapers that shape the Chicago skyline. He was a proud member of his union, Iron Workers Local #395.
He fatefully offered to share his cheese tray in a folk bar with Francine, who would become his wife of 44 years. He was a devoted husband and fun-loving father to his daughters, Ruth and Christina. He enjoyed taking his girls to pet stores and fishing ponds. He engaged them in tending to a menagerie of pets and an array of aquariums. He loved dogs (though he didn't love training dogs). He was an avid Griffith Panthers and Purdue sports fan. He was truly a lifelong learner, always reading history books or watching documentaries. In retirement, he and Francine enjoyed visiting Indiana's notable historical and natural landmarks. He never ceased to derive joy in the splendor of a heron flying low over a river.
He found politics fascinating and never missed a chance to vote (and left a plan in place to do so through 2029). His humor, passion for music, science, history and his generosity with colorful expressions of kindness will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Francine Polsky Jewett, of Greentown, IN, his daughters: Ruth Owen (Matt) of Greenfield, IN, Christina Jewett (Floyd C. Marvin III) of Sacramento, CA; and his daughter, Kathryn Marie Servin and son, Stephen Eli Coleman. He was delighted by his granddaughter, Rose Mary Kathryn Owen, nine months, and his grandsons, Charles Samuel and Levi Sylvester Marvin, 7 and 2. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Illyes Jewett and father, Albert Louis Jewett, and sister, Mary Luella Jewett Cromie.
A private family memorial will be held. Donations in his honor can be made to the Izaak Walton League of America, a national nature conservation group.