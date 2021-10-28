WHITING, IN — Stephen John Calfa, Jr., 84 of Whiting, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Munster Med-Inn. He was the beloved husband for 36 years of the late Pauline J. (Repay) Calfa who passed away December 18, 2010; cherished brother of Mary (late Robert) Puplava and Carol (late Edward) Jancho; dearest uncle of Vernon (Sherry) Jancho, Tina (Keith) Zientara and the late Steven Jancho; great nieces and a great nephew.

Private funeral services with military honors were held on Wednesday, October 28, 2021 at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating. There was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. Stephen Calfa was born on February 11, 1937 to Stephen, Sr. and Mary (Breda) Calfa in Czechoslovakia. He shortly thereafter arrived at Ellis Island in New York Harbor on his way to Whiting, Indiana. A lifelong resident, Steve was a graduate of Whiting High School and was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 and was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with a service of 47 years. Devoted to his family, Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400