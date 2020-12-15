 Skip to main content
Stephen L. Jalovecky

MATTESON, IL - Stephen L. Jalovecky, age 79, late of Matteson passed away on December 8, 2020.

Stephen is survived by his son; Michael Jalovecky; granddaughter Elliana Jalovecky. Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Irene Jalovecky.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired employee of Sears, Roebuck Company.

Visitation Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. We will go in procession to St. Peter Claver Church, Robbins, IL. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Interment St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com

