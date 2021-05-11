Stephen Michael Cieslak

A genuine kind heart with a great sense of humor, Steve was a great friend and neighbor to anyone who was lucky enough to know him. Steve was a member of IBEW Local 701 for over 20 years. He spent years coaching his kids in sports including softball, baseball, and basketball, both Munster Town and AAU. Steve was always entertaining to watch on the court, sometimes more so than the kids. He loved the kids he coached as if they were his own. He had a love for music including Bruce Springsteen, Zac Brown Band, Tim McGraw and he recently discovered Lizzo's discography. He enjoyed playing golf with his boys and their friends once they went to college and he never missed a White Sox game. Everyone who had the luxury of tasting his famous wings knew they were the very best. He went out of his way to bring happiness to anyone he encountered. He loved his kids beyond words and was so proud of their accomplishments. He recently talked about spending hours writing and rewriting the speech he was going to deliver at his daughter's wedding.