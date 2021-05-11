HIGHLAND, IN - Stephen Michael Cieslak, age 57, of Highland, IN was called to Heaven on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Loving father of: Jessica Cieslak (John Fullerton), Jonathan Cieslak, and Nicholas Cieslak. Beloved son of Paul and Joan Cieslak. Dear brother of: Kathy Cieslak Steorts (Ken), Daniel Cieslak (Julie), Paul Cieslak. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN.
A genuine kind heart with a great sense of humor, Steve was a great friend and neighbor to anyone who was lucky enough to know him. Steve was a member of IBEW Local 701 for over 20 years. He spent years coaching his kids in sports including softball, baseball, and basketball, both Munster Town and AAU. Steve was always entertaining to watch on the court, sometimes more so than the kids. He loved the kids he coached as if they were his own. He had a love for music including Bruce Springsteen, Zac Brown Band, Tim McGraw and he recently discovered Lizzo's discography. He enjoyed playing golf with his boys and their friends once they went to college and he never missed a White Sox game. Everyone who had the luxury of tasting his famous wings knew they were the very best. He went out of his way to bring happiness to anyone he encountered. He loved his kids beyond words and was so proud of their accomplishments. He recently talked about spending hours writing and rewriting the speech he was going to deliver at his daughter's wedding.
Steve was always a big proponent of making the most of every day. He reached his goal of dipping his toes in every Great Lake. Steve loved to have a fishing pole in his hand and spent years vacationing in Presque Isle, WI with friends and family. He especially looked forward to the second weekend in May for Walleye opening season. We're sure that's where he is right now; pole in hand, a smile on his face, cigar in his mouth and his best dog, Odie, by his side. I'm here for a good time, not a long time was always his motto. Steve enjoyed sharing his passion of fishing with kids. Donations can be made in Steve's memory to Catch-A-Dream Foundation at https://www.catchadream.org/inmemory/.