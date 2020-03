BURNHAM, IL - Stephen "Moses" Moyer, age 72, of Burnham, IL passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jo (nee Jaderberg).

Due to the current health concerns, services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. A full obituary will be published in July, prior to the date of services.