BURNHAM, IL - Stephen "Moses" Moyer, age 72, of Burnham, IL passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jo (nee Jaderberg).

Services will be held at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Visitation is from 2:00-8:00 p.m., with services at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements by SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME (708) 474-0024 or www.schroederlauer.com.

