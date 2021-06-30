Stephen Nisevich
Nov. 29, 1912 — June 30, 2006
IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEPHEN NISEVICH LOVING FATHER, GRANDFATHER, GREAT GRANDFATHER & GREAT-GREAT GRANDFATHER ON HIS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. It has been 15 years since you have left us, not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Your Loving Family P.S. Love to Mom, Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby, Keira and Gunner
