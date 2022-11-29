Nov. 29, 1912 - June 30, 2006
IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEPHEN NISEVICH ON HIS BIRTHDAY. We all wish you a Happy Birthday in Heaven... Wish you were here to celebrate. Your Loving Family P.S. Love to Mom and Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby, Keira and Jeff
Nov. 29, 1912 - June 30, 2006
IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEPHEN NISEVICH ON HIS BIRTHDAY. We all wish you a Happy Birthday in Heaven... Wish you were here to celebrate. Your Loving Family P.S. Love to Mom and Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby, Keira and Jeff
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.