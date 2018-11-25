Stephen Pavlinac Jr.
Stephen Pavlinac Jr. age 73 passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018. He is survived by five children: Stephen (Kim) Pavlinac III, Heather (Frank) Alday, Tammy Johnson, Mary Kennedy and Joyce Pavlinac; grandchildren: Stephen Pavlinac IV and 11 other grandchildren; one great grandchild, three brothers and three sisters and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving companion, Linda Hendricks; parents: Stephen (Jean), Frank Pavlinac Sr. and Joyce Howdy; sister, Annie Caudill.
Friends may visit with the family in celebration of his life, Monday, November 26, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family.