HAMMOND, IN - Stephen R. Gerka Jr., 85, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN. He served in the US Navy as a gunner's mate, and later worked for American Bridge and US Steel in Gary. He was a life-long resident of Northwest Indiana and a Chicago Bulls fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Anna Gerka, and his sister, Julia Sloboda.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Edith Gerka; children, Robert (Angela) Gerka of New Albany, IN and Edward (Mary Jo) Gerka of Fishers, IN; grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Kelly, Kara, Alissa, and Kayli Gerka; and his sister, Ann Slusser of Surprise, AZ.

A private memorial gathering for immediate family will be held at Castle Hill Funeral Home in Dyer, IN.

In lieu of flowers or other tangible expressions of condolence, the family encourages donations in Stephen's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area (hospicecalumet.org), who took wonderful care of him during his final weeks. For online guestbook visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.