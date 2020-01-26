LANSING, IL - Stephen R. Goodrich, 56, of Lansing, IL passed in peace January 15, 2020. Stephen graduated from Hammond Tech High School, Hammond, IN and served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He continued his education in the Iron Workers Apprenticeship Program where he graduated as an Iron Worker Journeyman earning various Certifications throughout his career. He worked out of Iron Workers Local No. 1 in Chicago, IL.

Stephen is survived by his loving parents, mother Beverly Goodrich Peterson of Lansing, IL, father Charles (Cathy) Goodrich of Valparaiso, IN, sister Laura Cairns and nephew Cameron of Pennsylvania. Stephen was a very kind, loving and caring person and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and co-workers and his most cherished friends Michael and Sister Veronica (Annie Lopez) of Hammond, IN.

A memorial service will be held privately and donations in his honor can be made to your favorite charity.