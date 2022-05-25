Stephen R. Johnson

March 12, 1947 - May 22, 2022

VALPARAISO - Stephen R. Johnson, 75, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born March 12, 1947, in Valparaiso, to Robert and Patricia (Poole) Johnson (owner of R.W. Poole).

On August 16, 1985 he married Kathleen Force, who survives. Also surviving are his stepchildren: Daniel S. (Jennifer) Higgins of Oklahoma, Scott P. (Marissa) Higgins of Martinsville, IN, and Andrea (Ryan) Bambrick of Wanatah; 12 grandchildren; and his sister, Carolyn (Michael) Rooder of Arizona.

Stephen was a member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church and was a cabinet designer for many years. In addition to visiting his sister in Arizona during the winter months, he was a collector of over 9,000 DVDs. One of his favorite quotes was "Let's go watch a movie."

Visitation services will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with funeral services at 11:00 A.M. at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso. Pastors Shawn Evans and Keith White will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. www.bartholomewnewhard.com