Stephen Sabin Bronson

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Stephen Sabin Bronson, 94, late of Schererville, IN, formerly of Lake St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Joan Bronson, of Lake St. Louis, MO; son, David (Susan) Bronson, of Griffith, IN; daughters: Julia Erb, of Fishers, IN, Lucinda (Thomas) Barkdull, of Crown Point, IN, and Rebecca Galiher, of Elkhart, IN; stepdaughters, Janet Bennett, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Diane (Garry) Alcorn, of Lake St. Louis, MO; as well as 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sabin and Isabel Bronson, of Munster, IN.

Stephen was born in Duluth, MN, later moving to Indiana and graduating from Hammond High School. He earned an engineering degree from Purdue University and retired from Interlake Steel. He was a veteran of World War II, U.S. Army, having served in the Philippines and Japan. He enjoyed traveling and made Maui, HA, his home for a while where he enjoyed golf. Moving to Lake St. Louis, he became an avid Cardinals' baseball fan. It can be said that Stephen never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He will be missed.

He is a Past Master of Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge #686, who will preside over the masonic funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Burns Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Stephen's family from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Bremen Municipal Cemetery in Bremen, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army in Stephen's name would be appreciated.