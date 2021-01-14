 Skip to main content
Stephen (Steve) M. Erskine

Apr. 15, 1957 - Jan. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Stephen (Steve) M. Erskine, age 63, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Steve was born April 15, 1957 in Wisconsin. He was the youngest of six kids. Graduated from Munster High School in 1975.

Steve is survived by his sons and daughters: Nick (Sara) Erskine, Becky (Allen) Pante, Amy (Zack) Alexander, and Jeff Erskine. Grandchildren: Molly, Tyler, Leah, Brooklyn, Lucas, Zavier, Jacob, Kaylee, and Dylan. His brother, Bud (Barbara); his sisters: Laury, Kathleen, and Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews; and ex wife, Yolanda.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandson, Gavin Erskine; brother, James Erskine; and parents: Alfred and Marsha Erskine. Steve loved his morning coffee, reading, cooking, watching sports and online betting. He enjoyed scratch offs, bourbon and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.

Steve's wishes were to be cremated. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

