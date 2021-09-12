HEBRON, IN - Stephen "Steve" Wilson, 72, of Hebron, IN, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lori; children: Randy (Rene), Chrissy (Dino) Collard, Jason (Rachel), Dawn (Joe) Koontz, David (Felicia) Paulin; grandchildren: Kimberly, Donnie, Kayla, Matthew, Dakota, Emily, Rob, Ashley, River; great-grandchildren: Kloe, Kali, Jasmine; siblings: Charlie, Scott (Julie), Thomas; Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hermia; siblings: Ronald Dean, Carol Jean; and great great grandson, Stephen Randall.

Steve worked maintenance for Reiter then the Nursing Home; he also hauled pigs for Pembrook Farms. He was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Steve enjoyed many times at their family cabin, fishing and swimming; it has been in their family for 70 years.

Visitation, Saturday, September 18th from 3-6PM with Memorial Service at 6PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356.

The family requests those that attend to wear Chicago Bears/Cubs attire. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to East Battle Lake Water Association, P.O. BOX 85, Vining MN 56588. www.sheetsfuneral.com