 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen Taylor

  • 0
Stephen Taylor

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Stephen Taylor, age 67, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away on May 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Stephen was a welder for 43 years and worked at Inland Steel. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy and his mother, Jacqueline. Stephen is survived by his wife, Pam; children: Stacey (Joe) Koselke and Kristin Bunton; grandchildren: Alexys, Taylor, Matthew, Samuel, Daniel, Breeanna and Neila; sister, Nancy; and brothers: Jeff, Roger and Glen; many nieces and nephews; and golfing buddies: Ron and Dino.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts