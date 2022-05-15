LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Stephen Taylor, age 67, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away on May 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Stephen was a welder for 43 years and worked at Inland Steel. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy and his mother, Jacqueline. Stephen is survived by his wife, Pam; children: Stacey (Joe) Koselke and Kristin Bunton; grandchildren: Alexys, Taylor, Matthew, Samuel, Daniel, Breeanna and Neila; sister, Nancy; and brothers: Jeff, Roger and Glen; many nieces and nephews; and golfing buddies: Ron and Dino.