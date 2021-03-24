Stephen W. Pierce

Dec. 12, 1969 — Mar. 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Stephen W. Pierce, 51, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born December 12, 1969, to William and Christine (Dremonas) Pierce.

Stephen graduated from Indiana State and was an international pilot, working for American Airlines since 1999. He was a member of the North Porter County Conservation Club, an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed woodworking.

On April 12, 2003, Stephen married Heidi Stoica, who survives along with their children, Madison and Alex; parents, William and Christine Pierce; brother, Scot (Lynn) Pierce; mother-in-law, Helga Stoica; brother-in-law, John (Jenny) Stoica; nieces and nephews: Nathan, Teah and Annika Pierce, and Erica and Joseph Stoica; and many extended loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Stoica.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 10:00 AM — 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Face masks are required.