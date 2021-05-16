GARY, IN - With heavy hearts, we share the news that our sweet girl, Sterling Nova Lynn Raspe, 8 months and 3 days, of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully in her parent's arms, surrounded by family at 09:22 AM on May 11. Born to Madeline Marie Raspe (Crown Point, IN) and Kingsley Aaron Stafford Raspe (Tamworth, UK) at 08:28 AM on September 8th 2020, at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Sterling's story began in 2015 when her parents first met. Little did they know the Banksy "Balloon Girl" tattoo they both shared to remember the loss of their parents at an early age, portrayed more than they realised. 1 in 700,000,000+, Sterling was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a type of congenital heart disease, and later diagnosed with Kabuki syndrome, a rare genetic condition. Sterling, the HLHS Warrior, was also Sterling the Kabuki Queen. Through 207 days in the PCICU, nine surgeries, Sterling was showered in love, prayer, and celebration. Although her life was short, she has forever left her footprint on this earth.
The word Sterling comes from the word "steorra", meaning star. The word "nova" means new. Sterling Nova. A little star made new and whole in heaven. A nova is when a star's gas builds up and triggers an explosion making it shine up to a million times brighter than normal. Sterling's life and impact on this earth and our hearts was a supernova. May she forever Rest In Peace with our creator who created her perfectly imperfect and be reunited with her grandma Shirley and grandpa Rusty.
Sterling's service will be held at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18. We encourage you to wear fun, bright colours and/or "Sterling Strong" gear to represent her strong and colourful life. In lieu of donations, please visit
