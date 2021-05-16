GARY, IN - With heavy hearts, we share the news that our sweet girl, Sterling Nova Lynn Raspe, 8 months and 3 days, of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully in her parent's arms, surrounded by family at 09:22 AM on May 11. Born to Madeline Marie Raspe (Crown Point, IN) and Kingsley Aaron Stafford Raspe (Tamworth, UK) at 08:28 AM on September 8th 2020, at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Sterling's story began in 2015 when her parents first met. Little did they know the Banksy "Balloon Girl" tattoo they both shared to remember the loss of their parents at an early age, portrayed more than they realised. 1 in 700,000,000+, Sterling was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a type of congenital heart disease, and later diagnosed with Kabuki syndrome, a rare genetic condition. Sterling, the HLHS Warrior, was also Sterling the Kabuki Queen. Through 207 days in the PCICU, nine surgeries, Sterling was showered in love, prayer, and celebration. Although her life was short, she has forever left her footprint on this earth.