Steve and Laura Nisevich
IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEVE AND LAURA NISEVICH. We all want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year too. Your Loving Family. P.S. Love to Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby and Keira!
